New Electric Scooter Models hit Pakistani two-wheeler market; Check Prices, Specs here

LAHORE – Four new Electric scooters from famous Chinese manufacturer have been launched in Pakistan, tapping EV market as people are moving toward eco-friendly rides which are affordable solutions for daily commutes.

The scooter by Yadea offers zero emissions while saving money, and reducing carbon footprint. With long battery life, fast charging, and smart technology features like Bluetooth and app integration. These scooters are low maintenance and cost-efficien.

The company already had some of the models in the Pakistani market and these additions aim to boost sales amid strong competition. The new models include GT30, GT60, and Ezeego.

Yadea Electric Scooter Price in Pakistan

The launching price of Yadea GT30 is Rs189,000, while the others models cost over Rs2lac.

The base version features 1000W motor, hydraulic shock absorption for smooth ride, and it boasts LED lights, a digital dashboard, and a 17L storage bucket, making it an ideal option for urban commuters.

Other models GT60 and Ezeego offer impressive specs like long battery life and top speeds of up to 45 km/h, while the C16 focuses on stability and load capacity.

The addition of these new model reflects growing demand for EV two wheelers in Pakistan, driven by environmental concerns and rising fuel costs, as well as a shift in the country’s ride culture with more female riders.