Donald Trump’s inaugural prayer service echoes with Azaan, Quranic verses (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON – The historic inaugural prayer service of US President Donald Trump echoed with Azaan and Quranic verses.

President Donald Trump participated in multi-faith prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, where Muslims were represented by Imam Dr. Mohammad Fraser Rahim. During the service, Holy Quran was recited, and the Azaan (call to prayer) was given, showcasing the diversity of religious representation at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islamic Strength (@islamicstrength)

Imam Dr. Mohammad Fraser Rahim, the prayer leader at the Nation’s Mosque, recited verses 4 to 7 of Surah Al-Hadid, which reflect on Allah’s supreme power and the creation of the heavens and the earth. The verses emphasize God’s knowledge and control over all that exists in the universe.

The Quranic verses cited

“It is He who created the heavens and earth in six days and then established Himself above the Throne. He knows what penetrates into the earth and what emerges from it and what descends from the heaven and what ascends therein; and He is with you wherever you are. And Allah , of what you do, is Seeing.”

“His is the dominion of the heavens and earth. And to Allah are returned [all] matters.”

“He causes the night to enter the day and causes the day to enter the night, and he is Knowing of that within the breasts.”

“Believe in Allah and His Messenger and spend out of that in which He has made you successors. For those who have believed among you and spent, there will be a great reward.”

After the recitation, Dr. Sheikh Akbar Sharif, gave the Adhan. The event was marked by a moment of respect as President Trump and other attendees listened attentively to the recitation and the call to prayer.