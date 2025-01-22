More rains, snowfall predicted in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – More rains with snowfall over the hills are predicted in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over western and upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, cold and partly cloudy weather is predicted in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night. Light rain with snowfall over the hills are predicted at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

On Thursday, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts and extremely cold in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 03-05°C on Thursday and 02-04°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rain and snowfall occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Chitral, Mirkhani 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 02

Malam Jabba remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 per cent.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.