New condition for Pakistanis travelling to Saudi Arabia on work visa, others

ISLAMABAD – The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has made polio vaccination certificate mandatory for all passengers traveling from Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, adding that the same will be applicable to passengers from Afghanistan, Kenya, Congo, and Mozambique as they will be required to present a polio vaccination certificate.

It stated that passengers transiting through these countries, who do not leave the transit area within 12 hours, will be exempt.

The authority further stated that passengers must carry the polio vaccination certificate when entering the Kingdom.

The polio vaccination certificate must be issued at least four weeks prior to travel. Vaccination certificates older than six months will not be accepted.

The Saudi Aviation Authority has notified all airlines through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), warning that legal action and severe penalties will be imposed for non-compliance.

As per an estimate, over 2.7 million Pakistanis live and work in Saudi Arabia, which is also the largest source of remittances for the South Asian country.