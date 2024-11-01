NEPRA concludes hearing on KE’s FCA for Sept

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) held a public hearing on October 31, 2024, to review K-Electric’s petition regarding a provisional monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for September 2024. KE proposed an FCA adjustment that would offer customers relief of Rs 247 million, equating to Rs 0.16 per unit.

NEPRA will finalize its decision on the FCA amount that will be added to customer bills, along with the duration for which it will apply. Fuel charge adjustments account for fluctuations in global fuel prices and shifts in the generation mix, impacting costs for utilities.