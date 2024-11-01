Governor Sindh hoists Pak-Russia flags on Russia’s Unity Day

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori hoisted the Pak-Russia flag on Friday at Karachi Press Club Chowk (Fountain Chowk) to mark Russia’s Unity Day.

The event featured a spectacular fireworks display, celebrating the strong ties between Pakistan and Russia. Present at the occasion were the Russian Consul General, Andrey V. Fedorov, and other distinguished guests. Governor

Tessori congratulated the Russian people on Unity Day, stating that the flag display symbolizes the strengthening of bilateral relations. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that “this event demonstrates that there is complete peace in Pakistan.” He encouraged overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors to explore investment opportunities in the country, noting that the economy is on the rise.

He highlighted that “the Pakistan Stock Exchange is surpassing the 91,000 mark, indicating significant economic improvement.”

He praised military leadership for their role in securing the nation and acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tireless efforts, expressing hope that the benefits of these initiatives will soon reach the public. Governor Tessori expressed optimism that, Pakistan will soon achieve economic stability.