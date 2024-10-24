Naqvi invites Turkish Defence Minister to attend Pak Ideas Expo

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi has met with Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler in Istanbul Wednesday. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler thanked Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi for participating in the Istanbul International SAHA Expo.

On the occasion, Interior Minister invited Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler to attend the Pakistan’s Ideas Expo. During the meeting, mutual interests, Pakistan-Turkiye relations, and cooperation in various sectors were discussed in detail. Moreover, it was mutually emphasized to enhance cooperation and bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey. Both ministers praised the current momentum of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides also reaffirmed the commitment to explore new ways to enhance mutual cooperation. Pakistan’s meat exports to Turkey was also discussed and Turkiye offered full cooperation in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Turkiye’s offer regarding importing meat from Pakistan. He added that Pakistan commended Turkiye’s cooperation in enhancing cooperation in fields of trade and other sectors. He underscored that bilateral visits are essential for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The Interior Minister praised Turkiye’s excellent arrangements for the International Expo in Istanbul. Senior officials from Turkish side and Pakistani Ambassador to Turkiye Dr. Yusuf Junaid were also present on the occasion.