Mufti Tariq Masood injured in Karachi gun attack?

Mufti Tariq Masood Injured In Karachi Gun Attack
KARACHI – Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Tariq Masood was injured after unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle in Ghaghar Phatak area of Karachi, said unconfirmed reports circulating on social media.

Reports the driver died on the spot while Masood sustained bullet injuries and he has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The development has sent shockwaves among his followers as they are trying to get an update on his health condition.

However, there is no official statement from police and Masood’s relatives in this regard.

More to follow…

Our Correspondent

