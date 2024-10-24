Pakistan slips to 198th spot in FIFA rankings

Pakistan’s position in the FIFA world rankings has further deteriorated, falling one spot to 198th place.

The teams with fewer resources, such as Afghanistan, Nepal, and Maldives, have significantly outpaced Pakistan.

Afghanistan now ranks 151st, Maldives 163rd, and Nepal 176th.

In contrast, Pakistan’s traditional rival India has maintained a stronger standing, currently ranked 150th.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Argentina continues its reign at the top, followed by France in second, Spain in third, and England in fourth place. Brazil, a three-time World Cup champion, has secured the fifth spot.

Meanwhile, in the women’s world rankings, the United States retains the top position, with England and Spain in second and third places, respectively. Pakistan’s women’s team is ranked 158th globally.