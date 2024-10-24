AGL38.2▼ -0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.84▼ -0.46 (0.00%)BOP5.59▲ 0.2 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.95▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.52▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC85.1▲ 1.96 (0.02%)FCCL31.4▲ 1.07 (0.04%)FFBL62.4▲ 4.65 (0.08%)FFL9.27▲ 0.16 (0.02%)HUBC108.79▲ 2.12 (0.02%)HUMNL14.39▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.81▲ 0.14 (0.03%)KOSM7.56▼ -0.41 (-0.05%)MLCF38.1▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)NBP67.03▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)OGDC174.56▲ 5.42 (0.03%)PAEL25.3▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.9▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL133.5▲ 2.55 (0.02%)PRL24.15▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PTC16.7▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL66.71▲ 2.06 (0.03%)TELE7.52▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL36.24▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP7.83▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET14.68▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG49.33▲ 4.23 (0.09%)UNITY25.67▼ -0.04 (0.00%)WTL1.31▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Pakistan slips to 198th spot in FIFA rankings

Pakistan Slips To 198th Spot In Fifa Rankings
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistan’s position in the FIFA world rankings has further deteriorated, falling one spot to 198th place.

The teams with fewer resources, such as Afghanistan, Nepal, and Maldives, have significantly outpaced Pakistan.

 Afghanistan now ranks 151st, Maldives 163rd, and Nepal 176th.

In contrast, Pakistan’s traditional rival India has maintained a stronger standing, currently ranked 150th.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Argentina continues its reign at the top, followed by France in second, Spain in third, and England in fourth place. Brazil, a three-time World Cup champion, has secured the fifth spot.

Meanwhile, in the women’s world rankings, the United States retains the top position, with England and Spain in second and third places, respectively. Pakistan’s women’s team is ranked 158th globally.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Sports

3rd Test: Noman, Sajid roar in Rawalpindi as England lose 5 wickets till lunch

  • Sports

Pakistan Shaheens thrash UAE to reach semi-finals of Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup

  • Sports

Karachi Whites to begin Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title defense on October 26

  • Sports

Pakistan announces playing XI for third Test against England

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer