Motorcycle stands closed, rickshaws banned in Lahore amid smog battle

LAHORE – The local administration on Tuesday intensified efforts to control air pollution in the provincial capital by implementing stricter regulations in designated “Green Lockdown” areas.

The motorcycle stands have been closed, and the Ching-Chi rickshaws are now banned in Green Lockdown zones.

According to SP City Traffic Muneer Hashmi, the area around Shimla Pahari has been declared a Green Lockdown zone which led to the removal of motorcycle stands outside Shaheen Complex and NADRA office on Egerton Road.

Hashmi further stated that rickshaws are now prohibited from entering Shimla Pahari via Empress Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, and Davis Road.

He added that a zero-tolerance policy is being enforced against vehicles contributing to smog in Green areas, and action is being taken across the city against smoke-emitting vehicles without any exceptions.

Web Desk Staff

