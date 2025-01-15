Mobilink Bank appoints Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary as CEO to lead digital transformation

KARACHI – Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer of Mobilink Bank, as he eyed redefining digital financial services in Pakistan.

The company’s top officials including Chairman Aamir Ibrahim commended Haaris Mahmood’s appointment, stating that his exceptional strategic foresight and dedication to the bank’s core values will help propel Mobilink Bank’s growth. “Under his guidance, Mobilink Bank will continue to provide innovative digital financial solutions and expand its services, solidifying its position as a market leader,” Ibrahim said.

For the unversed, Mr Chaudhary joined the bank as Chief Operating Officer in 2023 and served as Interim CEO, was instrumental in securing a $15 million Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from VEON to enhance financial inclusion across the country of over 240 million.

His leadership has been pivotal in Mobilink Bank’s significant achievements, including being named Best Microfinance Bank at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024 and topping the State Bank of Pakistan’s Banking on Equality Scorecard for two consecutive years.

He brings over two decades of leadership experience in the financial sector at the leading mu, Haaris has worked with renowned organizations such as Citibank New York, Barclays Capital Dubai, Clariden Leu Asset Management (part of Credit Suisse) Dubai, and ABN AMRO Pakistan.

His diverse expertise will continue to strengthen Mobilink Bank’s commitment to growing digital banking services and supporting a cashless economy, particularly through platforms like JazzCash.

In a statement, he expressed excitement to lead an exceptional team at Mobilink Bank as we focus on delivering customer-centric digital solutions. Together, we will work to drive inclusive economic growth, support a cashless economy, and redefine digital financial services for millions of Pakistanis,” he said.

Mobilink Bank aims to expand its digital services and continue its mission of improving financial access and services for underserved populations across Pakistan.