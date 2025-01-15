AGL38.71▲ 0.95 (0.03%)AIRLINK205.81▲ 5.52 (0.03%)BOP10.24▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.06▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL8.8▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML41.58▲ 2.44 (0.06%)DGKC102.03▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)FCCL34.66▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)FFL17.1▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.18▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.17 (0.01%)KEL4.91▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)KOSM6.81▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)MLCF44.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)NBP62.03▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)OGDC221.77▼ -0.38 (0.00%)PAEL42.69▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL190.86▼ -1.87 (-0.01%)PRL43.49▲ 1.99 (0.05%)PTC24.79▲ 0.35 (0.01%)SEARL102.66▲ 1.39 (0.01%)TELE9.26▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.8▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)TPLP13.15▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET23.47▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TRG68.78▲ 2.59 (0.04%)UNITY33.01▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.8▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Lahore, Punjab weather; moderate to dense fog to revisit plains

LAHORE – Moderate to dense fog will revisit Lahore and plains of Punjab on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over northern Balochistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather will likely prevail in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Thursday and Friday.

Moderate to dense fog will likely prevail in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Vehari, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

Very cold/cloudy weather with drizzle/light snow may occur in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 93 per cent.

Near-normal rains, above-normal temperatures expected in Pakistan during January 2025

Staff Report

