MG HS Trophy Facelift enters Pakistani market with price tag of Rs8.2 Million; See Pictures, Specs

MG HS Trophy Facelift entered Pakistani market as crossover SUV got a new trim in the evolving auto industry in Pakistan. The new model is a stylish blend of uber-cool design and top-notch features, despite the company’s slow resale, and other issues in this market.

Trophy Trim offers the same comfort with a better driving position. Some of the prominent exterior keys are prominent grille, LED lights, and bigger alloy wheels. The Interior speaks of premium options, like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety and convenience.

The latest version of MG HS comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beam Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Door Open Warning.

MG HS Trophy in Pakistan

Models Price Delivery MG HS Trophy (Normal) 8,399,000 May 2025 MG HS Trophy (Early Bird Price) 8,199,000 May 2025

MG HS Pictures

MG HS Price 2025

Models Price HS Excite 7,199,000 HS Essence 8,099,000 HS 2.0T AWD 9,299,000 HS PHEV 9,499,000

MG also rolled out HS PHEV variant last year and later HS 2.0T advanced the line. The company dropped a teaser on its social media, calling the upcoming car a bold statement of power, innovation, and next-level driving.