Lahore, Punjab weather; Light rain/drizzle expected

LAHORE – Light rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night. Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Attock, Rawalpindi and Jhelum. Cloudy weather with rain/ light snowfall is likely in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

On Tuesday, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/drizzle is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Attock, Rawalpindi and Jhelum. Cloudy weather with light rain/ light snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat and surroundings.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09-11°C on Tuesday and 08-10°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the temperature dropped to 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 54 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 38 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Iqtidar Gilani

