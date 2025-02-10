CM Laptop Scheme for Class 10 Students; Registration Alert 2025

If you are studying in Class 10, it could be your chance to get Laptop under Punjab Chief Minister Scheme which sparked excitement among students of colleges and universities, as the provincial government led by Maryam Nawaz is taking steps to boost digital learning.

The initiative aims to bridge technology gap, giving young learners access to online resources, e-books, and educational platforms. Along with students of colleges and universities, Laptop Scheme will also be distributed among Class 10 Matric students.

The initiative not only boosts academic achievements but also prepares students for an AI-driven future, making Punjab Chief Minister Laptop Scheme an exciting opportunity for youth.

Punjab CM Laptop Scheme Registration

There’s an alert for students there are no online platforms to apply for CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025. Links like below mentioned sites asking for personal details or payment for the scheme are FAKE, made up for clicks, and to get personal information illegally.

In reality, Educational institutions will directly compile data of eligible students, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab will release the final list of selected students.

Please avoid sharing personal details like B-Form details, through suspicious online sources. Always verify official updates from your educational institution or the HEC Punjab. Stay safe and protect your data

CM Laptop Scheme Updates

As part of Punjab govt initiative, top-performing students from the Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations, including those from the 10th-grade level, will receive these advanced laptops to support their educational and research needs.

The initiative will see the distribution of 2,000 laptops to minority students, with a significant portion of the recipients coming from South Punjab, which will make up one-third of total number.