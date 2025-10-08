MG HS Easy Installment Plan with 30% Down Payment in Pakistan – 2025 Update

MG HS 2025 remains among eye-candy crossover SUVs turning heads in Pakistan with its combination of comfort, style, and techn as it offers smooth and comfortable ride, cool interior, and feature-packed cabin, making it a popular choice among urban buyers and families alike, but price tag is not affordable for everyone.

Since its launch, MG HS carved a niche in the local market, attracting attention with its modern design and advanced features. However, the SUV is not without its challenges—fuel efficiency remains low, performance can feel sluggish under heavy loads, and maintenance costs, along with limited availability of spare parts, are points to consider.

Despite these challenges, the demand for the MG HS remains strong, showing that Pakistani buyers are willing to invest in a well-equipped SUV if payment options are manageable

MG HS Price in Pakistan

Model Price MG HS Trophy 8,399,000 MG HS PHEV 9,899,000

MG HS 7-year Installment Plans

MG HS 5-year Installment Plans

MG HS 2025 installment plan with Bnak of Punjab is structured over seven years. The base EMI is 142,722 throughout the period. However, the insurance component gradually decreases each year from 8,834 in the first year to zero in the seventh year.

For example, the total monthly payment starts at 151,556 in the first year and gradually falls to 142,722 by the seventh year. This structure allows buyers to manage their finances better over time, with the insurance cost tapering off, making later installments more affordable while maintaining the same loan repayment schedule.