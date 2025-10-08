Message from Moscow

A group of 10 powerful and influential countries that included China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and India on Tuesday opposed any attempts by the United States to regain foothold in Afghanistan by retaking control of the strategically important Bagram Airbase.

In a joint statement issued after the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, they called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability. They emphasized that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond.

The meeting attended by special representatives and senior officials of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan delivered a strong message on the issue in the backdrop of a recent announcement by President Donald Trump in which he sought to retake control of the biggest air facility in Afghanistan. The Taliban Government already made it clear that it would not let any foreign power to set foot on its soil and the joint statement of ten countries is a clear indication that such a move would be opposed by regional countries. Afghanistan is in turmoil mainly because of foreign occupation of the country and gross interference in its internal affairs. The stand taken by regional countries against the possibility of the US maintaining Bagram as its military base is understandable as this could become another cause for renewed trouble and instability in Afghanistan. Analysts argue that the US objectives include a check on the neighbouring countries, consolidate position to gain access to the mineral wealth of Afghanistan and influence its internal and external policies. All these objectives are in sharp contrast to the wish of the regional countries that want to see normalcy restored in Afghanistan as all projects, programmes and plans for regional connectivity, integration and economic collaboration are deeply linked to peace and stability in the war-torn country. Understandably, people of Afghanistan also want economic and employment opportunities after a long vicious cycle of bloodshed and violence. Successful implementation of plans for regional cooperation has the potential to yield substantial financial and economic benefits for Afghanistan, therefore, it would not want a return of foreign forces on its soil.

Similarly, Pakistan and Iran played host to a large number of Afghan refugees but their stay is creating security and other issues and both the countries have been forced to draw plans for their repatriation and their re-settlement in Afghanistan should also be a priority for the Taliban Government. It is hoped that President Donald Trump would listen to the collective voice of the region and discard his plans to seek military presence of his country in Afghanistan in any form. Instead of focusing on military aspects, the United States, which bears the blame for the current state of affairs in Afghanistan, should lead efforts for humanitarian assistance and rebuilding of the country. The meeting urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfill commitments on the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan. On their part, the participating countries of the Moscow moot reiterated their commitment to continue humanitarian support to the Afghan people, and called on the international community to intensify provision of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, while simultaneously reaffirming opposition to the attempts of politicizing it. In fact, Russia has gone a step further in recognizing the Taliban Government and other countries can follow the suit provided Afghanistan takes verifiable steps to address their concerns in respect of misuse of its soil by terrorist outfits.