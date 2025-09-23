MG announces 1.3 million discount on MG4 Excite, MG ZS EV

KARACHI – In a major move to make electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible, MG has officially launched the MG4 Excite and MG ZS Short Range models at special approval prices in Pakistan.

It marks a bold step toward the future of mobility in Pakistan as the South Asian country aims at reducing emissions and promoting environment friendly transport.

The announcement has generated excitement among car enthusiasts and environmentally conscious drivers alike, as MG promises a thrilling and eco-friendly driving experience at more affordable rates.

The MG4 Excite and MG ZS are both fully electric vehicles, offering zero emissions and a dynamic performance tailored for modern driving needs.

With their sleek designs and cutting-edge technology, both models represent MG’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“These vehicles aren’t just about transportation — they’re about the future,” said an MG spokesperson. “With our special approval pricing and limited units, we’re giving more people the chance to join the electric revolution without compromise.”

The company has positioned these models as “designed for the future”, with features that appeal to both everyday commuters and tech-savvy drivers. From smooth acceleration to quiet, efficient operation, the MG EV range offers 100% excitement with zero emissions.

The limited-time offer applies to a restricted number of units, and MG is encouraging potential buyers to act quickly before stocks run out.

The initiative comes as part of a broader push to promote electric mobility in the region.

MG4 Excite Price in Pakistan

The current price of MG4 Excite stands at Rs9,799,000 but the company is offering a discount of over Rs1.3 million on the electric vehicle. The promotional price of Excite stands at Rs8,49,000 for limited time period.

MG ZS Promotional Price in Pakistan

The current price of MG ZS stands at Rs10,990,000 and it is being offered at promotion price of Rs9,690,000 with a discount of Rs1.3 million.

The company said the promotional prices will be offered for limited units.