DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with Bloomberg, stated that Pakistan is not engaged in any arms race with India and that the country’s defence strategy is rooted in integrating effective platforms, developing indigenous capability and choosing value-for-money systems.

It is indeed the portrait of a military that understands the limits of its resources and the imperatives of professionalism. Indeed, true capability is not merely determined by expenditure; it is forged through sound doctrine, rigorous maintenance, efficient command and control, advanced pilot training, intelligence and the seamless integration of hardware into cohesive operations. The Pakistani military’s performance in recent conflict with India underscores these attributes-demonstrating readiness, coordination and tactical proficiency.

The entire nation takes immense pride in its defence forces and their ability to deliver a decisive blow to an enemy that, in recent years, spent billions on defence deals and procured the latest weaponry. Yet, this advanced weaponry proved ineffective against the strategy and professionalism of our forces. We remain confident that our defence forces will continue to discharge their duties with the same dedication and spirit in the years to come. Recent belligerent and inflammatory statements from India are indeed worrying. Words matter. They shape decisions and fan domestic audiences. When leaders resort to threats, the risk of conflict grows.

This is particularly dangerous because both India and Pakistan possess nuclear arsenals. Even a limited confrontation could have unpredictable and catastrophic consequences. Pakistan’s right, indeed its duty, to defend its sovereignty when challenged is unquestionable. Defence is legitimate; aggression is not. It is India that needs to understand that confrontation will bring nothing to the region but further poverty, backwardness and instability. Rather than diverting billions to defence, India would do better to pursue a path of peace that helps the region address its multifaceted challenges. While the Modi Government’s posture gives little cause for optimism, the international community also bears responsibility to deter any misadventure. Otherwise, our defence forces are always ready to deliver a decisive response to any aggression.