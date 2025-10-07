Kia Sportage L Installment Plans In Pakistan Oct 2025 Update

Spacious interior with high-quality materials and an advanced infotainment system make the KIA Sportage L a standout choice for SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, but the price remained high. As price of almost all car remained out of budget, this car costs around Rs8.9 million.

Model Price KIA Sportage L Alpha 8,899,000 KIA Sportage L FWD 10,499,000 KIA Sportage L HEV 11,599,000

To make it easier for buyers, several commercial banks in Pakistan are offering flexible installment plans. One such example is a 7-year plan, which includes both the monthly EMI and insurance coverage.

Sportage L Installment Plan

Year Installments EMI Insurance Total 1 12 197,721 15,297 213,019 2 12 197,721 13,598 211,319 3 12 197,721 11,898 209,619 4 12 197,721 10,198 207,919 5 12 197,721 8,498 206,220 6 12 197,721 6,799 204,520 7 12 197,721 0 197,721

EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) remains fixed at 197,721 throughout the 7 years.

Insurance starts higher in the first year (15,297) and gradually decreases until it becomes zero in the final year. The total monthly installment (EMI + Insurance) starts at 213,019 and decreases gradually to 197,721 by year 7.

5-Year-Plan

Year Number of Installments EMI Insurance Total Monthly Installment 1 12 231400 15297 246698 2 12 231400 13598 244998 3 12 231400 11898 243298 4 12 231400 10198 241598 5 12 231400 0 231400

This plan allows buyers to manage the high cost of the vehicle in a structured and predictable way without paying the full amount upfront.

The installment plan from BOP provides a practical solution for customers looking to own the KIA Sportage L while balancing monthly budgets, making this premium SUV more accessible to middle-class and upper-middle-class buyers.