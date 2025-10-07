Kia Sportage L Installment Plans In Pakistan Oct 2025 Update

Spacious interior with high-quality materials and an advanced infotainment system make the KIA Sportage L a standout choice for SUV enthusiasts in Pakistan, but the price remained high. As price of almost all car remained out of budget, this car costs around Rs8.9 million.
Despite its premium features, the price of the KIA Sportage L remains high.
|Model
|Price
|KIA Sportage L Alpha
|8,899,000
|KIA Sportage L FWD
|10,499,000
|KIA Sportage L HEV
|11,599,000
To make it easier for buyers, several commercial banks in Pakistan are offering flexible installment plans. One such example is a 7-year plan, which includes both the monthly EMI and insurance coverage.
Sportage L Installment Plan
|Year
|Installments
|EMI
|Insurance
|Total
|1
|12
|197,721
|15,297
|213,019
|2
|12
|197,721
|13,598
|211,319
|3
|12
|197,721
|11,898
|209,619
|4
|12
|197,721
|10,198
|207,919
|5
|12
|197,721
|8,498
|206,220
|6
|12
|197,721
|6,799
|204,520
|7
|12
|197,721
|0
|197,721
EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) remains fixed at 197,721 throughout the 7 years.
Insurance starts higher in the first year (15,297) and gradually decreases until it becomes zero in the final year. The total monthly installment (EMI + Insurance) starts at 213,019 and decreases gradually to 197,721 by year 7.
5-Year-Plan
|Year
|Number of Installments
|EMI
|Insurance
|Total Monthly Installment
|1
|12
|231400
|15297
|246698
|2
|12
|231400
|13598
|244998
|3
|12
|231400
|11898
|243298
|4
|12
|231400
|10198
|241598
|5
|12
|231400
|0
|231400
This plan allows buyers to manage the high cost of the vehicle in a structured and predictable way without paying the full amount upfront.
The installment plan from BOP provides a practical solution for customers looking to own the KIA Sportage L while balancing monthly budgets, making this premium SUV more accessible to middle-class and upper-middle-class buyers.
