MDCAT 2025 Exam Date, Registration Fee, and Exam Centres

ISLAMABAD – Major update for aspiring doctors and dentists across Pakistan as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announced that Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 will take place on October 5, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

As pre-medical students are preparing for months, in a major step toward a rewarding career in medicine or dentistry. MDCAT 2025 date chalked out schedule for this year.

MDCAT 2025

The MCQs-based test will be conducted region-wise by top universities including University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, Sukkur IBA University for Sindh, Khyber Medical University for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Balochistan Quetta for Balochistan.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) will oversee Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and even Saudi Arabia.

MDCAT 2025 Registration

Registration opens on August 8, 2025, and continues until August 25. If you miss the deadline, you can still register late by paying an additional fee until September 1.

MDCAT registration fee is 9,000, with late registration costing 13,000 for the year 2025.

Remember, passing the MDCAT is the key to unlocking admission into all public and private medical and dental colleges across Pakistan. This exam ensures a fair, merit-based selection process so that only the most dedicated and talented students make it through.