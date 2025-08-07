Pakistan Shaheens’ head coach reviews England tour

KENT – Pakistan Shaheens’ 15-day tour of England, which comprised white and red-ball series, concluded on Tuesday, 5 August, and the team will begin their journey back home today.

During the tour, Shaheens featured in a three-match one-day series and two three-day fixtures. Pakistan Shaheens won the one-day series 2-1, played against the Professional County Club Select XI from July 22 to 27. The first three-day match against the same side from 29 to 31 July ended in a draw.

The second three-day match, played against the South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers from August 3 to 5, also concluded in a draw.

Led by Saud Shakeel, Shaheens saw Azan Awais emerge as the top run-scorer in the one-day series, amassing 164 runs from three matches, including two half-centuries. In the bowling department, Ubaid Shah was the leading wicket-taker, claiming six wickets across three matches, including figures of four for 41 in the third one-dayer.

In the two three-day matches, Shamyl Hussain was the leading run-scorer for the Shaheens, scoring 151 runs from four innings, which included one half-century. Centuries were scored by 27-year-old Ali Zaryab and 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir in the second three-day match.

Imran Farhat, head coach of Pakistan Shaheens, said: “We have identified a strong group of youngsters who we believe are part of our future. Our bowling in the one-day series was good; every bowler delivered strong results, and our fielding was spot on.

“We have discovered several promising players, both in red-ball and white-ball formats, which is a very positive takeaway. Each player will now return with an individual development plan that focuses on areas they need to improve in, be it technical, tactical or professional aspects, to become fully prepared for international cricket.

“Our focus throughout has been on building a strong bench. These young players, through their performances, have shown they are capable. We also assessed how well they adapted to the English conditions.”