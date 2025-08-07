Electricity Prices slashed until October as NEPRA cuts Rs1.89 Per Unit

KARACHI – In major relief for electricity consumers, including Karachi, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved reduction of Rs1.89 per unit in the electricity tariff as part of the quarterly tariff adjustment for the period April to June 2025.

The decision has been sent to federal government for final approval, and will result in substantial savings for electricity users of all distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric. The tariff cut is set to take effect from August through October 2025.

NEPRA said the reduction will provide consumers with total relief of around Rs5.587 billion while price cut will not apply to lifeline consumers and prepaid electricity users.

Electricity distribution companies submitted requests for cut in quarterly adjustment, prompting NEPRA to hold hearing on August 4 to review matter. This development comes as welcome respite amid rising inflation and increasing household expenses.

Consumers are expected to benefit from lower electricity bills during the three-month period. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that it gathered undeniable evidence of corruption involving Bahria Town and Malik Riaz, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.