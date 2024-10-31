AGL37.03▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122.22▼ -3.2 (-0.03%)BOP5.53▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)DCL8.19▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML40.37▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)DGKC85.7▼ -2.11 (-0.02%)FCCL32.71▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)FFBL66.29▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FFL10.16▼ -0.43 (-0.04%)HUBC103.29▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.56 (0.04%)KEL4.26▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM7.15▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)MLCF38.24▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP64.64▼ -4.68 (-0.07%)OGDC173.91▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)PAEL24.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL5.78▲ 0.11 (0.02%)PPL143▲ 3.73 (0.03%)PRL22.92▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)PTC15.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL65.33▼ -3.93 (-0.06%)TELE6.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.98▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP7.3▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TREET14.23▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG49.29▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)UNITY26.48▼ -1.19 (-0.04%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Maryam suggests ‘smog diplomacy’ with India

Stresses joint action for addressing rising air pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emphasised the importance of cross-border cooperation with Indian Punjab to address the increasing smog, describing the issue as a humanitarian crisis which requires joint action.

Speaking at an event in Lahore on Wednesday, the provincial chief executive suggested that she may write to her Indian counterpart, reiterating her commitment to “smog diplomacy”.

With the air quality deteriorating in the city, citizens continued to complain about burning eyes, irritation in the throat, cough, and other health-related issues.
“Smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue, I am considering writing a letter to Indian Punjab’s chief minister,” addressing a Diwali gathering in Lahore Maryam Nawaz said.
“The air doesn’t know the border between two countries, it is impossible to fight smog until both Punjabs take joint steps,” Punjab’s Chief Minister said.

Senior Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the chief minister has directed for writing a letter on smog to the chief minister of Delhi.
“Pollution could be controlled with joint efforts,” minister said.

The government has decided to impose “Green Lockdown” in specific areas of Lahore. Moreover, 300 electric buses being introduced to curb the menace of smog. The vehicle fitness certification being initiated and scores of illegal brick kilns have been demolished.

It is to be mentioned here that the air quality index (AQI) reading in Lahore on last Sunday soared to dangerous levels of 700, which is lethal for health.
Additionally, student assemblies will be conducted in classrooms rather than outdoor spaces, and all outdoor activities have been temporarily suspended.

News desk

