Fazl calls for fresh polls through transparent election process

Says February 2024 polls were rigged and influenced by external forces

Tariq Saeed
Peshawar

Reiterating his stance that February 2024 elections were widely rigged, the Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on Wednesday said the polls results were compiled on the behest of other forces and the not the people representatives.

“It’s a dire need of the hour that free and fair elections should be held in the country through a transparent electoral process. The power to govern must lie solely with the elected representatives of the people and not the external forces” JUI supremo stressed while addressing a big rally in Dera Ismail Khan, his home town.

He lamented that whenever elections are held in the country, the compilation process of the polls is influenced by the forces that have nothing to do with the electioneering.
While underscoring the constitutional significance of public participation, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman emphasized that the right to rule is an inherent mandate of the electorate.
“We are not enemies of anyone, but it is unfortunate that the establishment’s influence on state affairs remains intact, that certainly restricts the independence of public institutions”. Maulana observed. Referring to the 1973 Constitution, JUI Chief highlighted its significance as a consensus document, which he said despite different political opinions at the time, remains a testament to national unity. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam was fully committed to upholding the sanctity of the Constitution

He emphasized that the 1973 Constitution acknowledges Islam as the state religion and ensured Pakistan’s identity as a religious, not a secular, state. “Hence no legislation can be enacted against the Quran and Sunnah”. JUI Chief declared.

News desk

