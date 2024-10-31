AGL37.03▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122.22▼ -3.2 (-0.03%)BOP5.53▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)DCL8.19▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML40.37▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)DGKC85.7▼ -2.11 (-0.02%)FCCL32.71▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)FFBL66.29▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)FFL10.16▼ -0.43 (-0.04%)HUBC103.29▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.56 (0.04%)KEL4.26▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM7.15▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)MLCF38.24▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP64.64▼ -4.68 (-0.07%)OGDC173.91▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)PAEL24.9▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL5.78▲ 0.11 (0.02%)PPL143▲ 3.73 (0.03%)PRL22.92▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)PTC15.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL65.33▼ -3.93 (-0.06%)TELE6.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL36.98▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP7.3▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TREET14.23▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG49.29▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)UNITY26.48▼ -1.19 (-0.04%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Saudi Arabia demands immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Saudi Investment In Pakistan To Reach 2 8b As New Deals Signed
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

US working on 60-day truce to end war in Lebanon

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan demanded an immediate ceasefire in Palestine on Wednesday.

Speaking at the high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution in Riyadh, Prince Faisal called on the international community to provide safe humanitarian corridors to provide relief to Gaza.

He said the situation in Gaza is tragic and catastrophic due to the Israeli blockade, and that international condemnations are no longer enough in the face of the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The foreign minister said that the Kingdom affirms its support for the Palestinian Authority and it is time for the international community to work collectively to achieve peace in the region.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Fazl calls for fresh polls through transparent election process

  • Top News

Maryam suggests ‘smog diplomacy’ with India

  • Top News

Imran to receive case documents on Nov 8

  • Top News

Saudi investment in Pakistan to reach $2.8b as new deals signed

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer