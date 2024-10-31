Saudi Arabia demands immediate ceasefire in Palestine

US working on 60-day truce to end war in Lebanon

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan demanded an immediate ceasefire in Palestine on Wednesday.

Speaking at the high-level meeting of the Global Alliance for the Two-State Solution in Riyadh, Prince Faisal called on the international community to provide safe humanitarian corridors to provide relief to Gaza.

He said the situation in Gaza is tragic and catastrophic due to the Israeli blockade, and that international condemnations are no longer enough in the face of the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The foreign minister said that the Kingdom affirms its support for the Palestinian Authority and it is time for the international community to work collectively to achieve peace in the region.