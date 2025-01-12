Make SME sector part of global supply chain: APBUMA chairman

The small and medium enterprises (SME) sector must be made an integral part of the global supply chain to make it competitive and progressive to earn precious foreign exchange in addition to creating maximum job opportunities within the country.

This was demanded by Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Central Chairman of All Pakistan Bedsheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), here on Saturday. He welcomed the recent announcement of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in this regard and said that some urgent, practical and SME centric measures were imperative to achieve this objective.

He appealed the government to evolve a progressive strategy in consultation with the concerned stakeholders by offering necessary incentives and facilitations to this sector.

He said that APBUMA was the biggest elected trade body of the SME sector with more than 400 members across the country. “It must be given due representation in SMEDA and other relevant federal and provincial departments so that it could contribute its productive role in resolving issues being faced by its members”, he said and added that the polices framed in consultation with SME sector could not only strengthen it on sustained basis but also play its role in enhancing national exports.

He said that the Prime Minister’s contention was very clear to make the SME sector a key economic driver for exports but the government must direct the banks through State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide cheap loans so that it could effectively take steps through aggressive R&D to compete and get a lion’s share from the global markets.—APP