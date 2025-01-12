Ethiopia launches first stock exchange

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia has officially inaugurated its long-awaited Securities Exchange (ESX), marking a groundbreaking moment in the nation’s ongoing economic reforms. The event was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who emphasized the significance of the launch as part of Ethiopia’s strategy to open its economy to private investment.

The exchange, located in Addis Ababa, aims to modernize Ethiopia’s financial markets and provide new avenues for capital generation.

It is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering transparency, attracting international investors, and offering Ethiopian companies an opportunity to raise funds through the sale of shares. Initially, only Wegagen Bank, one of Ethiopia’s largest private banks, has been listed on the ESX.

However, officials expect the number of listed companies to grow substantially over the next decade. Around 90 companies, including state-owned enterprises like Ethio Telecom, are expected to join the exchange, with the telecom giant preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).

Ethiopia’s new stock exchange marks the country’s re-entry into the world of capital markets, a sector that had been dormant for decades following the closure of the old Addis Ababa Stock Exchange in the 1970s. With this move, Ethiopia hopes to position itself as an attractive destination for investment and to boost its economic growth by diversifying funding sources.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his speech during the launch, stressed that the ESX would play a key role in Ethiopia’s broader economic liberalization efforts. “This exchange will help us to diversify our economy, bring in foreign investment, and empower our private sector to compete globally,” he said.

Despite the optimism surrounding the new stock exchange, experts have raised concerns about the challenges that could hinder its success. Financial analysts, such as Mark Bohlund from Redd Intelligence, pointed out that while the launch is a positive step, issues related to liquidity and market depth could limit foreign investment in the early stages.—The Africa Logistics