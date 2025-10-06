Major update: Saudi Arabia allows all visa holders to perform Umrah

MAKKAH – The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that individuals holding any type of visa can now perform Umrah while in the Kingdom.

This includes holders of personal, family, e-tourist, transit, work, and all other visa categories.

This decision is aimed at making Umrah more accessible, peaceful, and convenient for Muslims around the world. It is part of the broader goals outlined under Saudi Vision 2030, spearheaded by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The ministry emphasised that the initiative aligns with efforts to enhance spiritual experiences and modernize services for pilgrims. As part of these efforts, a new digital platform—Nusuk Umrah—has been launched.

This online system allows prospective pilgrims to browse Umrah packages and obtain electronic permits with ease. Users can select the date, time, and services according to their preferences, offering greater flexibility and control.

It stated that expanding Umrah eligibility to all visa holders will help increase the reach and quality of pilgrimage services, while ensuring visitors are provided with safety, comfort, and convenience.