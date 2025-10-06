Get new iPhone 17 with 0% markup as monthly plans start from Rs33,000

LAHORE – A leading private bank has launched installment plan with zero markup to make iPhone 17 series more accessible to customers in Pakistan with as low as Rs33,250 per month installment.
Last month, Apple launched its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air with more powerful camera system, cutting-edge technology and breakthrough design.
Standard Chartered is offering iPhone 17 series on easy monthly installments with 0% markup up to 12 months to the customers, who hold credit card holders.
Processing Fee
The bank however will change 2.99 percent in wake of of the processing fee, 5.99% for 6 Months, and 11.99% for 12 Months. It said FED will be charged as per the respective regions.
iPhone 17 Complete Series Installment Plan
Model: iPhone 17 256GB
Color: Black, White, Mist Blue
Price: 399,000
3 Months: 133,000
6 Months: 66,500
12 Months: 33,250
Model: iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB
Color: Silver
Price: 520,500
3 Months: 173,500
6 Months: 86,750
12 Months: 43,375
Model: iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB
Color: Cosmic Orange
Price: 520,500
3 Months: 173,500
6 Months: 86,750
12 Months: 43,375
Model: iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB
Color: Deep Blue
Price; 520,500
3 Months: 173,500
6 Months: 86,750
12 Months: 43,375
Model: iPhone 17 Pro 512 GB
Color: Cosmic Orange
Price: 603,500
3 Months: 201,167
6 Months: 100,583
12 Months: 50,292
Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB
Color: Silver
Price: 565,000
3 Months: 188,333
6 Months: 94,167
12 Months: 47,083
Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB
Color: Cosmic Orange
Price: 565,000
3 Months: 188,333
6 Months: 94,167
12 Months: 47,083
Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB
Color: Deep Blue
Price: 565,000
3 Months: 188,333
6 Months: 94,167
12 Months: 47,083
Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 512 GB
Color: Cosmic Orange
Price: 648,500
3 Months: 216,166
6 Months: 108,083
12 Months: 54,041