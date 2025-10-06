Get new iPhone 17 with 0% markup as monthly plans start from Rs33,000

LAHORE – A leading private bank has launched installment plan with zero markup to make iPhone 17 series more accessible to customers in Pakistan with as low as Rs33,250 per month installment.

Last month, Apple launched its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air with more powerful camera system, cutting-edge technology and breakthrough design.

Standard Chartered is offering iPhone 17 series on easy monthly installments with 0% markup up to 12 months to the customers, who hold credit card holders.

Processing Fee

The bank however will change 2.99 percent in wake of of the processing fee, 5.99% for 6 Months, and 11.99% for 12 Months. It said FED will be charged as per the respective regions.

iPhone 17 Complete Series Installment Plan

Model: iPhone 17 256GB

Color: Black, White, Mist Blue

Price: 399,000

3 Months: 133,000

6 Months: 66,500

12 Months: 33,250

Model: iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB

Color: Silver

Price: 520,500

3 Months: 173,500

6 Months: 86,750

12 Months: 43,375

Model: iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB

Color: Cosmic Orange

Price: 520,500

3 Months: 173,500

6 Months: 86,750

12 Months: 43,375

Model: iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB

Color: Deep Blue

Price; 520,500

3 Months: 173,500

6 Months: 86,750

12 Months: 43,375

Model: iPhone 17 Pro 512 GB

Color: Cosmic Orange

Price: 603,500

3 Months: 201,167

6 Months: 100,583

12 Months: 50,292

Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB

Color: Silver

Price: 565,000

3 Months: 188,333

6 Months: 94,167

12 Months: 47,083

Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB

Color: Cosmic Orange

Price: 565,000

3 Months: 188,333

6 Months: 94,167

12 Months: 47,083

Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB

Color: Deep Blue

Price: 565,000

3 Months: 188,333

6 Months: 94,167

12 Months: 47,083

Model: iPhone 17 Pro Max 512 GB

Color: Cosmic Orange

Price: 648,500

3 Months: 216,166

6 Months: 108,083

12 Months: 54,041