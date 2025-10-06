Efforts underway for safe release of ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed from Israeli Custody: FO

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said it is working tirelessly, through its embassy in Amman, to secure the safe evacuation of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is in Israeli custody after Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted.

“With the invaluable assistance of the Jordanian government, we are hopeful that the process can be successfully concluded within the next couple of days. We are deeply grateful to the brotherly government of Jordan for their exemplary cooperation and generous support,” read he statement issued on Monday.

A day earlier, it said Pakistan is actively engaged with its international partners to ensure the safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens who were illegally detained by the Israeli occupying forces.

Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health.

“We have been further advised that, in accordance with local legal procedures, Senator Mushtaq will be presented before a court. Upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a fast-track basis.”

The Ministry had previously coordinated the safe return of individuals who disembarked earlier. In this context, we express our profound gratitude to the brotherly countries that assisted in the repatriation of our citizens.

The Government of Pakistan remains committed to the protection of all its citizens abroad and anticipates the completion of this repatriation process within the coming days.