Ramazan 2025: Sui Gas Schedule for Karachi, parts of Sindh

KARACHI – Residents of port city will get a limited supply of sui gas this Ramazan, akin to the previous year, leading to reliance on cold or ready-made foods. People in the country’s financial hub will be using LPG gas in day time, which will add financial woes.

Ahead of the holy month, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced the schedule for supply gas to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan 2025.

Sui Gas Load Shedding Ramazan

Karachi gas supply company spokesperson confirmed that uninterrupted gas supply will be provided to consumers during Iftar and Sehri timings to accommodate fasting hours.

Sui gas will be supplied from 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM and from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM. However, the gas supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM and again from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

Time Period Gas Supply 3:30 PM – 10:00 PM Uninterrupted 3:00 AM – 9:00 AM Uninterrupted 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM No Gas 10:00 PM – 3:00 AM No Gas

This schedule ensures gas availability during Iftar and Sehri hours, with breaks in the supply during off-peak times.