First Roza on Sunday as Ramadan 2025 moon not sighted in Pakistan

Ramadan 2025 moon has not been sighted in Pakistan on Friday, and the first Roza will be observed today on Sunday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

Moon sighting committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made official announcement after meeting in KP capital. Ruet members attended the meeting to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The announcement followed meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, as no reports of the moon being sighted were received. The Meteorological Department had earlier forecast partly cloudy weather across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, which further hampered chances of spotting the crescent moon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department, and national space agency SUPARCO, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, had predicted that Ramadan would likely begin on Sunday.

More Updates to follow…

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

