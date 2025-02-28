Ramadan 1446 moon sighted in Saudi Arabia; first Roza on Saturday

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia welcomed Ramadan 2025 as crescent sighted on Friday eve, Arab media reported.

The crescent moon marks the beginning of Ramadan 1446, as Muslims are waiting to observe fasting. Special meetings were held at observatories across key cities, including Makkah, Madinah, and Tabuk, where Met and astronomy experts gathered to sight the moon for Islam’s sacred month.

Kingdom will observe its first day of fasting March 1 Saturday, Saudi Supreme Court is expected to release an official announcement shortly confirming the start of the holy month.

Ramadan Moon Sighted in Pakistan

The crescent moon for Ramadan 2025 was not sighted in Pakistan, and the first fast will begin on Sunday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee made the announcement after meeting in Peshawar, as no credible moon sightings were reported from across the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast cloudy conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which further reduced visibility. Both the Met Office and SUPARCO had predicted Ramadan would start on Sunday.