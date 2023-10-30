The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that some people are using the name of APHC forum and its unit organizations at various places and claiming to be the representatives of the said organizations but actually they are trying to damage the freedom movement of Kashmir. The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar warned that legal action will be taken against any unrelated individual or group using the name of the forum or any of its unit organizations.

It said that Indian agencies were making every possible effort to break the unity and consensus of the APHC to damage its clear and unequivocal stance on the Kashmir dispute and to defame the Kashmir freedom movement.

The APHC warned that any unrelated person or group, which was not part of the forum, should not try to associate itself with it, adding in any case, the above mentioned individuals or groups are knowingly or unknowingly becoming a part of this conspiracy of India.—KMS