Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mohammad Maqbool shah, a close personal associate of the Mirwaiz family, for the last over 65 years.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said his death has deeply grieved him and his family whom he most sincerely and devotedly served for the last six decades.

He said that late Mohammad. Maqbool was a ‘one-man army’- agile and dependable, always ready to do any task assigned to him, which he accomplished come what may. A resolute and spirited man, his devotion was unparalleled. He will be greatly missed.

Appointed in 1960s as an assistant to President of Anjumam-e-Nusrat-ul-Islam and Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid late Mohammad Maqbool worked dedicatedly first with Shaheed e Millat and after his martyrdom with Mirwaiz Umar till his death.

But most unfortunately Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not allowed to participate in the funeral prayers of this dear old associate and pay him his last respects as he continues to be under house detention.

Hundreds of people, including members of Mirwaiz family, leaders and activists of Awami Action Committee and members of Anjuman Nusrat-ul-islam and Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid participated in his Namaz-e-Janaza and bid him a tearful farewell.—KMS