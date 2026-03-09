Kashmir: A Land of Beauty, Sorrow and Enduring Spirit

Sarah Rasool Taus Banihali

There exists a valley in the northern reaches of the subcontinent where mountains, perpetually shrouded in mist, cradle waters so still and pure that one might almost believe the world’s sorrows have never touched them.

Yet, if one lingers beneath the trembling leaves of chinar and cypress, or watches the houseboats sway upon Dal Lake, one perceives a deeper truth: beauty, however transcendent, is often a fragile veil over enduring suffering. For more than seven decades, the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have borne the relentless weight of a military occupation that seeks not merely governance, but the erasure of identity, memory, and dignity.

It is a grievous truth that while the world’s attention rallies to European theatres of conflict, the anguish of eight million Kashmiris remains largely unseen, unheard, and unheeded. Unlike Ukraine, whose resistance against Russian aggression captured Western consciousness, Kashmir has been consigned to the margins of international conscience. Perhaps this neglect arises from racial and religious prejudice: Kashmiris are non-white, Muslim, inconveniently placed; their oppressor, India, is celebrated as an economic partner, and the human suffering it engenders is conveniently overlooked.

The origins of this enduring tragedy lie in the violent unraveling of the British Raj in 1947. As the subcontinent was cleft in twain, assurances were made: Muslim-majority regions would accede to the newly formed Pakistan, and the people of Kashmir, overwhelmingly Muslim, would exercise their right to self-determination. Yet India assumed control of two-thirds of the state, disregarding the will of its inhabitants, and sowing seeds of grievance that have flourished bitterly through generations. Attempts at local elections were manipulated, provoking widespread frustration and sparking the uprising of February 1989. Since then, over ninety-six thousand Kashmiris have perished, and nearly nine hundred thousand troops have occupied the Valley, a presence both visible and suffocating, a shadow cast upon every village, every hillside, every quiet street.

If suffering assumes its most intimate form anywhere, it is among the women of Kashmir. Since 1989, over eleven thousand have endured sexual violence at the hands of occupying forces, acts intended not as incidental horrors but as deliberate instruments of terror. The night of 23 February 1991 remains a ghastly emblem of this oppression: in the remote villages of Kunan and Poshpora, heavily armed men of the Central Reserve Police Force seized homes, stripped men and boys from their hearths, and subjected women—from the tender age of seven to the infirmity of seventy—to unspeakable indignities. Among the victims was a woman in advanced pregnancy, who four days later gave birth to a child bearing a broken arm, a living testament to the cruelty inflicted. To this day, no one has been held accountable; impunity reigns, sanctioned by the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, which shields perpetrators unless expressly permitted by the central government.

Beyond the corporeal, trauma manifests in the “half-widows”—approximately 2,700 women whose husbands have vanished, leaving them in social and legal limbo. Denied inheritance, barred from remarrying, they navigate a society fractured by patriarchy and militarisation. Survival itself demands courage, patience, and an unyielding spirit, a quiet fortitude that defies the daily erosion of hope.

One may wander through Kashmir’s orchards and floating markets and experience a profound dissonance. The cypress and chinar trees, the snow-laden ridges, the gentle sway of houseboats speak of eternity, of a grace beyond human comprehension. And yet, beneath this serenity lies a chronicle of suffering so acute it stains the very air. Every stream, every valley, every quiet village carries whispers of loss: mothers bereft of sons, daughters robbed of innocence, families undone. Nature, impartial yet enduring, bears witness to acts of humanity’s deepest cruelty, yet in its silence offers solace—a quiet reminder that beauty persists even amid horror, that the soul, though battered, endures.

In recent years, oppression has taken subtler forms. The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 stripped Kashmir of its special constitutional status and facilitated the settlement of over three and a half million non-Kashmiri Hindus, a deliberate effort to dilute the Muslim majority and preclude any future referendum. This policy, accompanied by the repression of journalists, academics, doctors, and even schoolchildren, has rendered civic life precarious, stifled dissent, and intensified the collective sense of vulnerability. Sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, psychological terror, and demographic manipulation operate in concert, seeking not merely to occupy land but to dominate the very spirit of the people. Yet, in defiance of these forces, they endure.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on the fifth of February, commemorates this enduring struggle. Its origins, traced to 1932, reflect a history of resistance against autocratic rule, and it remains a day of conscience for those who affirm the universal right to self-determination. Today, it is observed worldwide, reminding humanity that oppression, however prolonged, must not extinguish the moral imperative to witness and act.

To behold Kashmir is to confront a truth both tragic and ennobling: the endurance of a human spirit under siege. Women, in particular, exemplify courage and resilience, navigating labyrinths of trauma and oppression. And in the snow-capped hills, the murmuring streams, and the sway of chinars, one discerns a quiet yet unbroken hope. The world, in its conscience, cannot remain indifferent. To turn away from Kashmir is to deny the principles of justice, equity, and humanity itself. The Valley endures—its beauty intact, its people steadfast, its spirit indomitable. History may bend beneath the weight of cruelty, yet in Kashmir, it is also writ with courage, sorrow, and the unyielding assertion of dignity.

[Sarah Rasul Taus Banihali is a writer and researcher devoted to documenting Kashmiri history, culture, and human rights.]