The All Parties Hurriyat Conference expressing serious concern over the India’s hegemonic policy has said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has all the ingredients of providing the spark to light nuclear fuse in the South Asian region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar cautioned the world, particularly the United Nations that ignoring the simmering situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir can prove as lethal and catastrophic as the one unfolding in the Middle East due to the unresolved Palestine issue. The statement said that just solution to the dispute is a prerequisite to end turmoil in the region.

APHC said, the morale of Kashmiris is high despite the brutal acts and military force being employed by India to suppress their freedom struggle. He said Kashmiris are martyred on a daily basis and the entire Kashmiri leadership was under arrest, hundreds of Kashmiris, including religious scholars, were detained under black laws in jails and detention centers

India is using brutal acts and military force to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, but the morale of Kashmiris is high and they are bravely fighting these atrocities, the statement said. He said India is killing Kashmiris under a nefarious plan to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority in the occupied territory.—KMS