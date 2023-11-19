LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to suspend Johar Town-related services at its One Window Cell from November 21-24 (Tuesday- Friday) due to digitisation and sifting of the housing scheme record.

After the completion of the sifting of records, all Johar Town-related services will be restored at One Window Cell on November 27, Monday.

As per the LDA officials, the purpose of the weeklong closure of One Window Cell is the timely completion of the sifting of the Johar Town record.

LDA has also apologised to the residents for any inconvenience related to Johar Town cases.