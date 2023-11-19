LAHORE – The Punjab government has made it compulsory for all citizens to wear face masks while going outdoors in 10 smog-hit districts during the next week.

New restrictions will be implemented from November 20-26 in District Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahuddin having the highest Air Quality Index (AQI).

“High level of AQI poses a serious and imminent threat to public health in all age groups. Hence, it is mandatory to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of airborne diseases in the Province of Punjab”, reads an order issued by the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

“In my opinion, there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 4(c), 5(1)(c) and 5(1)(e) of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020, as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy and the directions hereinafter appearing are necessary to ensure public health and conserve lives in the Province of Punjab. I do hereby order that all citizens shall wear face masks during all kinds of outdoor activities”, the order reads.