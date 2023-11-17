LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished the infrastructure of six illegal private housing schemes on Multan Road in Lahore.

During the operation, the LDA team demolished roads and other infrastructure of the Manga Valley Housing Scheme and Ahmed Farms Maraka.

The team demolished the sewerage system, roads and office of the LSD Housing Scheme near Samada village.

The entrance gate, boundary wall and office of the Springs Garden Scheme were demolished.

LDA team demolished the office, roads and other infrastructure of Maraka Homes.

LDA also demolished the marketing office of the Maraka Housing Scheme.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا غیر قانونی سکیموں کے خلاف آپریشن۔ملتان روڈ پر قائم6 غیر قانونی ہاؤسنگ سکیموں کے خلاف آپریشن۔ مانگا ویلی، ایس ڈی سکیم، سپرنگ گارڈن، مراکہ ہومز،احمد فارمز، مراکہ سکیم میں انفراسٹرکچر مسمار کر دیا گیا۔@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/pTFgi4R6Ui — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 17, 2023

LDA Additional Director General Khalid Goraya supervised the operation carried out by the Private Housing Schemes Wing with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the housing schemes before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal housing schemes, encroachments and violation of bylaws.