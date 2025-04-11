IU vs LQ Live Streaming details – Pakistan Super League 2025 April 11

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United are all set to take on Lahore Qalandars in opening match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The PSL 2025 is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm Pakistan Time.

The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars will be broadcast live on A Sports while the matches will also be broadcast live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Also, the Urdu and English feed will be divided between A Sports and PTV Sports. On the days A Sports broadcasts the matches in English, PTV Sports will broadcast them in Urdu, and vice versa.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 2025 Live Streaming Update

The live streaming for Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars will be live streamed by Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin in Pakistan.