PSL 2025 prize money announced: How much will the winners take home?

LAHORE – Prize money for the Pakistan Super League 2025 (PSL 2025), which is set to commence today (Friday), has been announced.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night after a glittering opening ceremony.

PSL 2025 is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm PKT. The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.

The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to play host to 13 HBL PSL X matches including Qualifier, Eliminator and the 18 May final. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, while Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium will witness five HBL PSL X matches each this season.

PSL 2025 Prize Money

The winners of the PSL 2025 will take home $500,000 prize money, while the runners-up team will be awarded USD 200,000.

Babar Azam, the leading run-scorer in the HBL PSL with 3,504 runs to his name, will be leading Peshawar Zalmi. Australia’s David Warner becomes the fourth overseas player to lead Karachi Kings after Ravi Bopara, Kumar Sangakkara and Eoin Morgan.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to reign as Multan Sultans’ skipper having done so 48 times in the previous four PSL editions. Quetta’s Saud Shakeel will take the leadership duties of the Gladiators from Rilee Rossouw.

Shadab Khan will lead Islamabad United with Shaheen Shah Afridi, the only captain to have won consecutive HBL PSL titles will be in charge of the Lahore Qalandars.