FBR increases property valuation rates in 56 cities [Download PDF]

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased valuation of immovable property up to 80 percent across 56 cities in the country as it has added 12 new cities in latest revision.

The bid aims at bringing the rate of the immovable property closer to the market value as it will boost revenue collection of FBR.

The new cities added to the immovable property valuation list include Bannu, Chiniot, Kotli Sattian, and others.

The revised rate of properties will come into effect from November 1 as the government has paced up the efforts to meet the conditions laid forth by the International Monetary fund (IMF) for the $7 billion loan deal.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial said the rates of immovable properties have been revised up moderately. He added that valuation has been revised based on the type of property, its location and other variables.

It is recalled that the FBR previously released a list of new property prices on September 13, 2022.

Updated Valuation of Immovable Property

The board started publishing the revised property valuations on its website. So far, it has published the updated valuation of following cities:

Abbotabad

Attock

Bannu

Bhakar

Chakwal

Okara

Pakpattan

Sahiwal

Vehari

Larkana

Kot Sattlian Urban

Kohat

Kasur

Jhelum

Haripur

Hafizabad

Gujrat

DG Khan

DI Khan

Jhang

Chiniot

Ghora Gali

Ghotki

Gujranwala

Lodhran

Mandi Bahauddin

Mansehra

Mardan

Murree

Nankana Sahib

Hyderabad

Faisalabad

Khushab

Mianwalai

Mirpur Khas

Narowal

Nowshehra

Sargodha

Peshawar

Sheikhupura

Sialkot

Sukkur

Talagang

Toba Tek Sing

Wazirabad

Bahawalnagar

You can download the PDF copy of the updated property valuation rates by CLICKING HERE.