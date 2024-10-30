Road Prince 70cc Latest Price, Zero Mark-Up Installment Plans Nov 2024

Road Prince RP70cc bike price at Rs109,500 in Pakistan in November 2024, and it still attracts a lot of buyers, especially those looking two-wheeler with a limited budget.
As Honda, and Yamaha remain key players in market, local manufacturers like Road Prince still hold chunk of entry level bikes. The company carved out niche by providing cost-effective options for budget-conscious consumers.
The 2025 version of Rs70 was launched with updated stickers, as it maintains same specs as of old model, signaling the brand’s focus on consistency and reliability. Most of the features remained same, with changes made only for optics.
Road Prince 70 2025 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Price
|RP 70
|109,500
|RP 70 Passion Plus
|119,500
Road Prince 70 Installment Plan
|Duration
|Installment
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|36,500
Zero Markup
|2.50
|6 Months
|18,250
Zero Markup
|5.00
|9 Months
|14,200
|2.50
|12 Months
|11,100
|2.50
|18 Months
|8,100
|2.50
|24 Months
|6,600
|2.50
|36 Months
|5,100
|2.50
Road Prince 70 Passion Installment
|Duration
|Price
|Processing Fee
|3 Months
|39,900
|2.50
|6 Months
|20,000
|5.00
|9 Months
|15,500
|2.50
|12 Months
|12,200
|2.50
|18 Months
|8,800
|2.50
|24 Months
|7,200
|2.50
|36 Months
|5,550
|2.50
Note: These Installment options are with Bank Alfalah. Please see other options and choose best for you.