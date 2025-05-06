AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Latest Price Update and Installment Plan for Hyundai Elantra – May 2025

Latest Price Update And Installment Plan For Hyundai Elantra May 2025
LAHORE – Hyundai Elantra remains one of famous sedans in Pakistan, known for its style and power. The company launched Elantra in a competitive price, giving a tough time to Big Three, but Elantra’s price soared to nearly Rs10 million.

The car was rolled out to compete with Civic, Corolla and other Pakistani sedans, however considerable price difference dented its sale. Elantra features an inline 4-cylinder engine with a six-speed automatic transmission., and is backed by premium design with LED headlights, sunroof, leather seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety features including ABS, traction control, and multiple drive assists.

Elantra Price in Pakistan 2025

The ex-factory price of Hyundai Elantra in Pakistan is Rs9700000.which places it in the higher price bracket of locally assembled sedans.

Elantra Installment Plans

Al Baraka Carsaaz

Details Amount
Installment Rs 99,358
Initial Deposit Rs 6,943,620
Processing Fee Rs 8,120

DIB Auto Finance

Details Amount
 Installment Rs 100,776
Initial Deposit Rs 6,968,100
Processing Fee Rs 8,350

Alfalah Car Financing

Details Amount
Installment Rs 100,776
Initial Deposit Rs 6,951,560
Processing Fee Rs 16,060

Hyundai Elantra offers well-rounded package of performance and luxury, the high price tag may be a hurdle for many. However, flexible installment plans provide a way for buyers to afford this premium sedan.

Hyundai Sonata 2.0 updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

