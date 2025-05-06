Latest Price Update and Installment Plan for Hyundai Elantra – May 2025

LAHORE – Hyundai Elantra remains one of famous sedans in Pakistan, known for its style and power. The company launched Elantra in a competitive price, giving a tough time to Big Three, but Elantra’s price soared to nearly Rs10 million.
The car was rolled out to compete with Civic, Corolla and other Pakistani sedans, however considerable price difference dented its sale. Elantra features an inline 4-cylinder engine with a six-speed automatic transmission., and is backed by premium design with LED headlights, sunroof, leather seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and advanced safety features including ABS, traction control, and multiple drive assists.
Elantra Price in Pakistan 2025
The ex-factory price of Hyundai Elantra in Pakistan is Rs9700000.which places it in the higher price bracket of locally assembled sedans.
Elantra Installment Plans
Al Baraka Carsaaz
|Details
|Amount
|Installment
|Rs 99,358
|Initial Deposit
|Rs 6,943,620
|Processing Fee
|Rs 8,120
DIB Auto Finance
|Details
|Amount
|Installment
|Rs 100,776
|Initial Deposit
|Rs 6,968,100
|Processing Fee
|Rs 8,350
Alfalah Car Financing
|Details
|Amount
|Installment
|Rs 100,776
|Initial Deposit
|Rs 6,951,560
|Processing Fee
|Rs 16,060
Hyundai Elantra offers well-rounded package of performance and luxury, the high price tag may be a hurdle for many. However, flexible installment plans provide a way for buyers to afford this premium sedan.
