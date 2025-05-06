AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; Rains expected this week

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave may affect upper parts of the country from tomorrow evening/night.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night. However, rains are expected in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

On Wednesday and Thursday, intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan and Kurram. Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Malam Jabba 12, Kakul 02

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. The maximum temperature in Bannue was recorded at 36°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 44 per cent.

Staff Report

