Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: What specs can we expect and how much will it cost in Pakistan?

KARACHI – In the evolving landscape of the Pakistani automarket, tech enthusiasts are looking for Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 1.6L.
Elantra maker Hyundai is expecting to roll out the model in Pakistan after its global debut in 2020, aligning with Pakistan’s trend of receiving new car generations later than other markets.
As the company only hinted about launch, several pictures and leaks suggest that the upcoming version of Elantra will be a hybrid. The autogiant shared a teaser on social media and people were quick to notice small changes. It further fueled speculation that the hybrid variant is on the horizon.
Elantra Hybrid Specs
|Features
|Details
|Power
|1.6L inline-four + electric motor
|Transmission
|6-speed dual-clutch automatic
|Output
|39 hp, 195 lb-ft of torque
|0-60 mph
|8.7 seconds
|Fuel Economy
|51 mpg city
|Fuel Economy (Limited)
|49 mpg city
|Front Legroom
|42.3 inches
|Rear Legroom
|38.0 inches
|Cargo Space
|14.2 cubic feet
|Safety Ratings
|IIHS 2024 Top Safety Pick; NHTSA five-star overall
|Standard Safety Features
|Automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring
|New for 2025
|SEL Sport trim, 10.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, enhanced styling
|USB-C Ports
|Two in each row
Elantra Hybrid Price
In international market, Elantra Hybrid price stands at $25,100, while in Pakistan, the expected price is said to be around Rs7-8 million.
