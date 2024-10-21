AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: What specs can we expect and how much will it cost in Pakistan?

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid What Specs Can We Expect And How Much Will It Cost In Pakistan
KARACHI – In the evolving landscape of the Pakistani automarket, tech enthusiasts are looking for Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 1.6L.

Elantra maker Hyundai is expecting to roll out the model in Pakistan after its global debut in 2020, aligning with Pakistan’s trend of receiving new car generations later than other markets.

As the company only hinted about launch, several pictures and leaks suggest that the upcoming version of Elantra will be a hybrid. The autogiant shared a teaser on social media and people were quick to notice small changes. It further fueled speculation that the hybrid variant is on the horizon.

Elantra Hybrid Specs

Features Details
Power 1.6L inline-four + electric motor
Transmission 6-speed dual-clutch automatic
Output 39 hp, 195 lb-ft of torque
0-60 mph 8.7 seconds
Fuel Economy  51 mpg city
Fuel Economy (Limited) 49 mpg city
Front Legroom 42.3 inches
Rear Legroom 38.0 inches
Cargo Space 14.2 cubic feet
Safety Ratings IIHS 2024 Top Safety Pick; NHTSA five-star overall
Standard Safety Features Automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring
New for 2025 SEL Sport trim, 10.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, enhanced styling
USB-C Ports Two in each row

Elantra Hybrid Price

In international market, Elantra Hybrid price stands at $25,100, while in Pakistan, the expected price is said to be around Rs7-8 million.

Kia set to tap into Pakistan’s EV market with EV5 model: Check Expected Price, Specs here

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

