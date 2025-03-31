Hyundai Sonata 2.0 updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

LAHORE – The all-new Hyundai Sonata is winning hearts and minds with its advanced technologies and impressive performance in Pakistan.

From the stunning exterior to the driving dynamics, Sonata projects sensuous sportiness which served as the guiding concept throughout SONATA’s development.

The hatchback flexes its muscle on command to keep driver feeling confident and in charge in all driving situations.

Whether cruising along the open highway or working through stop and go city traffic, it offers a smooth performance. “Steering is light yet precise and the ride is silky smooth,” the company explained its features.

The all-new Sonata takes equally good care of its passengers with seats that bolster and support the spine’s natural S-curve so you can really feel the difference that good design makes.

Its seats cradle you while gauges, control knobs and pedals align perfectly with eyes, hands and feet for a sense of complete confidence and total control. The floating infotainment display offers you latest features and connectivit.

Sonata dials it up with a choice of two new and improved powertrains mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Gear selection is controlled by a new shift-by-wire selector that makes for safer, more precise and fool-proof gear changes and its smaller footprint clears up valuable space on the center console.

The highest convenience in the class is provided by new technologies related to advanced riding safety such as the Dual SRS Airbags.

Hyundai Sonata 2.0 Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Hyundai Sonata 2.0 stands at Rs9,979,000 in Pakistan as of March 2025.

Hyundai Sonata 2.0 Installment Plan

The Meezan Bank offers an easy five year installment plan for Hyundai Sonata 2.0. The plan has been calculated with 30% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer is required to pay Rs2,996,800 in wake of upfront amount. The per month installment will be Rs177,127 for the period of five years.