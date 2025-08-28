Themepark Society among Shahdara housing schemes under floodwater

LAHORE – The historic flood surge in Ravi River started entering private housing societies near Shahdara, causing panic among residents. Water from the river has already inundated areas including Farukhabad, Aziz Colony, and other nearby neighborhoods.

Authorities report that 215,000 cusecs of water are currently flowing through the Ravi River at Shahdara, the highest in 39 years. Schools and colleges in the vicinity have been closed, and evacuation of residents is underway.

Several residents were seen moving their belongings, livestock, and essential items to safer locations. Many families are relying on self-help while authorities urge them to proceed to designated relief camps. Para forces and heavy machinery are on-site to assist with evacuation and manage the rising waters.

Assistant Commissioner Ravi City confirmed that around 100 homes have already been evacuated, with more relocations in progress. Relief camps have been set up in local schools, providing shelter and food for affected residents.

Authorities have warned that if water levels continue to rise, additional housing societies could be impacted, and parts of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway may face disruption. Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders immediately to ensure safety.

Punjab Floods

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued urgent warnings as unprecedented floodwaters hit multiple districts, with the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers reaching critically high levels.

At Shahdara, Ravi River is currently carrying 215,000 cusecs of water, causing severe flooding in nearby areas, including Farukhabad, Amin Park, Theme Park, Afghan Colony, Shafaqabad, and Mureedwala. Authorities have evacuated over 11,000 people and relocated 4,500 animals to safe locations.

Chenab River has also caused massive disruption, with nearly 1,009,000 people evacuated so far and 991 villages submerged. Districts including Sialkot, Jhang, Multan, Chiniot, Gujrat, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, and Wazirabad have been heavily affected. During rescue operations, approximately 73,000 animals were moved to safety, and 72 veterinary camps have been set up to treat livestock.

Sutlej River basin, 127,000 people have been evacuated as 361 villages have gone underwater. Affected districts include Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur. Authorities have established 104 relief camps and 105 medical camps to assist residents, and 70,000 animals have been relocated with 90 veterinary camps in operation.

Punjab government confirmed that the province has suffered 17 fatalities due to the ongoing monsoon rains and flooding. Officials warned that water levels in the Ravi River are expected to remain high for the next six hours, while Chiniot and Jhang face critical conditions in the coming hours, with up to 900,000 cusecs of water expected to flow through these areas.